Kenneth Williams believes any chance there is to help people, we should take. That is why on Wednesday he was at Carter BloodCare in Longview to donate his convalescent plasma to help COVID-19 patients.
The Longview location can now take the plasma donations from people who have recovered from COVID-19 to use antibodies in the plasma to treat people in the hospital with the virus.
Director of Operations for Carter BloodCare in East Texas Clinton McCoy said the working theory is that the body develops antibodies while someone is sick and those antibodies stay with the plasma.
“We draw the plasma out of their blood and return to red blood cells and platelets and just keep the plasma,” he said. “We then take that plasma, and we process it and test it for infectious disease, freeze it and ship it to hospitals who request it.”
McCoy said the plasma helps patients’ bodies recognize and develop antibodies by introducing the antibodies in the donated plasma to the blood.
Williams said he had COVID-19 right before Thanksgiving. His case was mild. He said he had a fever at the time and that it caused him to go get tested.
Though his initial rapid test was negative, Williams said his wife had the virus. So, they did a lab test that was sent off and returned with a positive result.
Williams donates blood multiple times a year and was scheduled to come in to donate Wednesday, but he decided to give convalescent plasma instead.
The donation process is similar to donating blood, but it takes about 45 minutes compared to 10. The machine pulls blood, removes the plasma and then returns the blood to the donor.
McCoy said they test donors to see if they have antibodies. How long a person has antibodies after recovering from COVID-19 varies. Some people still have antibodies from having the virus back in March, while others lose them much sooner.
Anyone who wants to donate should make an appointment, he said, because there are only two machines in Longview that can do the plasma donations. Appointments can be made online at carterbloodcare.org .
There is a need for plasma in the area. McCoy said the five biggest hospitals in East Texas — Longview Regional Medical Center, Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, Trinity Mother Francis, UT Health Tyler and Paris Regional Medical Center — have transfused 2,276 units of plasma since March. However, only 1,177 of those units were collected locally.
The more units collected, the more hospitals can use it to treat patients.
“I wish everybody was as fortunate as I was for it to be as mild as it was. I know that doesn’t happen so that’s why I’m doing this, to help those who have more severe cases,” Williams said. “Any chance that we have to help other people who are worse off than we are is something we should do.”