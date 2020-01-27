When Erica Trim was a fifth-grader, she and her brother were raised solely by her father while their mother was in prison battling drug addiction.
That’s also when she was assigned a Forever Friends mentor.
Trim, now a Pine Tree High School graduate who went on to college, is married with a 3-year-old child and instructs children in ballet dancing. She credits mentoring for providing a needed guidance in her upbringing.
“Just like little boys need their father, I was a little girl who needed a mother,” Trim said at a celebration of mentoring Friday at Longview City Hall, “and that’s what my Forever Friend gave me was a mom.”
The city’s Partners in Prevention division held the celebration as part of National Mentoring Month. About 50 people attended the service in which Trim and her Forever Friend, Cindy Graham, spoke.
“We just walked the walk together,” Graham said, “and I don’t think you even realize the impact you’re making in their life at the time.”
This past year, 232 mentors provided guidance to 232 youths in Longview and other area schools under the girls’ and women’s program, Forever Friends, and the boys’ and men’s program, Co-Pilots, said Partners in Prevention Mentoring Coordinator Lyndell McAllister.
“Without the support of the school administration and staff, mentoring can not happen in our schools,” McAllister said.
A special plaque was presented to The Jalapeno Tree restaurant, which has annually hosted an end-of-school-year banquet for Co-Pilots’ men and boys for the past 10 years.
“It is tremendously important,” McAllister said. “It allows us to have a nice event for our men and boys that they would not necessarily get to have, and it supports those friendships that have been built and encourages them to continue.”