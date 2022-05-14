Greenwood Cemetery on East Magrill Street in Longview is set to close temporarily Monday while crews remove a tree from the property, according to the city.
Because of the size and location of the tree, the city estimates work will take about four days to complete and will block the entrance to the cemetery. The tree is being removed to prevent potential damage to the grave markers and monuments surrounding it.
Crews plan to leave a portion of the trunk of the tree that will be carved into a monument or statue at a later date.
For questions, contact Amanda Ellsworth at (903) 237-1291.