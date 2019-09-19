Full participation, or a lack thereof, among Longview residents in past census counts likely has led to a steady decrease in federal funding to the city, a local official said Thursday.
At the first meeting of the city's Census 2020 Task Force, Community Services Director Laura Hill said the city has seen its yearly stipend of Community Development Block Grants — money that provides child day care for struggling families, installs sewer lines in older neighborhoods and serves many other needed services in Longview — decrease over the past several years from more than $1 million to about $600,000.
"If we get accurate counts, maybe we can stop the decline," Hill told committee members.
Last month, the Longview City Council created the task force of school, faith, housing and social/health assistance organizations with a mission to ensure that every resident in the city is counted in next year's census.
Committee members will meet from time to time over the next year.
The Rev. Chris Reid, pastor of Motion Church, was asked by District 5 Councilman David Wright to serve on the Census 2020 Task Force after conversations about being part of the community, he said.
"I guess I know a lot of people," Reid said, "so maybe the assumption is that that would translate to being beneficial for the census."
After Thursday's meeting at Longview Public Library, Reid said he wanted to be part of anything that benefits all facets of the community.
"At our church, one of our goals and objectives is to be as involved as we can in the community, so anything that benefits the community and gives us the opportunity to be involved in something that we want to be a part of," Reid said.
Church leaders such as Reid, First United Methodist Church pastor the Rev. Jay Johnson and others will play a key role with schools and health providers to help census workers reach residents in the Hispanic communities of Longview, Hill said.
Evie Henson, a Gregg County resident and partnership specialist for the U.S. Census Bureau's Denver Region, said her office has hired a bilingual partnership specialist who will help reach Hispanic residents.
"It does affect everything," Henson said of the census. "I want more of that money left here in Gregg County."
Longview Police Area Representative and Parkview Baptist Church pastor the Rev. LaDarian Brown said he would ask other PAR officers to speak about the upcoming census when they visit neighborhood National Night Out parties on Oct. 1.
As of Thursday morning, at least 83 parties had registered with the Longview Police Department.
"That would be an excellent thing for me to get with our PAR officers to talk about it at the parties that they attend," Brown said.
Hill stressed that census information is kept confidential, and that no details are released for at least 72 years. As an example, she showed the committee handwritten census data from 1940, the most recent data that has been made public.
"So," Hill said, "your data is safe."