The Longview Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual conference Monday, focusing on the talent gap in businesses.
Educators and business leaders will gather online for the 2020 Partners in Education Virtual Conference starting at 10 a.m. Monday.
The Partners in Education Conference brings together business and education leaders to learn about challenges and explore mutually beneficial solutions each year.
Partners in Education is an initiative of the Longview Chamber of Commerce. The chamber is seeking solutions for the growing talent-gap issue employers face, specifically job openings and the struggle to find qualified candidates to fill the position.
Keynote speaker Cedric Deadmon of The Graduate! Network will highlight how companies can help unleash the potential of their employees and translate that into optimizing their bottom line by bridging their talent gap. The Graduate! Network leads a national effort to increase college completion among adults and focuses on how to help both companies and their employees while decreasing the talent gap.
Registration can be completed at www.LongviewChamber.com/calendar/ .