The HealthyView Task Force of the Longview Chamber of Commerce is seeking people to answer a survey to give input as the chamber explores ways to improve the culture of health and well-being in the community.
The survey looks at physical, financial, community and workplace health.
Survey results will be used in planning and decision-making. Albert Reyes, CEO of Buckner International, will present the findings at the chamber’s annual meeting Jan. 28.
To participate, go to surveymonkey.com/r/J2YBJKS .