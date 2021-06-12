From staff reports
The Longview Symphony Orchestra presented its final Bach’s Lunch concert of the season Friday as the Longview Chamber Singers performed at First Christian Church.
The Longview Chamber Singers was formed in April by Miranda Dolive, minister of music at First Christian Church.
“I had this idea a while back of putting a group like this together because several friends of mine that I went to school with at SFA moved into the area, and then I gained new friends over the past six years that I’ve lived here,” Dolive said previously. “So, I thought it would be fun to put together a chamber ensemble of really talented musicians.”
The eight-member group includes Dolive and Leigh Latchford, soprano; Rebekah Browning and Danielle Warren, alto; Taylor Brown and Michael Browning, tenor; and Joshua Allen and William Murphy, bass.
The Bach’s Lunch concerts feature the music of Bach and other classical pieces while showcasing local musicians at a church in downtown Longview.
The Bach’s Lunch concert in May was the first in-person concert the symphony had put on since February 2020. More are planned in the fall.
For information, go to www.longviewsymphony.org/ .