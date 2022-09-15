The Longview Child Development Center has scheduled its inaugural Pickleball Brawl on Saturday and Sunday at Guthrie Park.
The center has served income-eligible families via educational opportunities and quality child care in a safe, loving environment for more than 40 years, according to the nonprofit organization.
“We are so excited for this first-ever Pickleball Brawl fundraising event,” said Board President Elaine Kohl. “With pickleball being the hottest new outdoor exercise for so many in our area, we jumped at the chance to host a fun-filled tournament, especially since the funds we are trying to raise are for the outdoor play areas at our school."
Participants can sign up on the center's website at longviewcdc.com . The fee to enter is $55, with medals for all age and skill divisions. More than 50 players already are registered to play this weekend.
Executive Director Karmyn Watkins said sees the impact Longview Child Development Center has on local families every day.
“If it was not for Longview Child Development Center, a lot of families would not be able to afford childcare for their little ones,” she said. “LCDC is and has been a great asset to this community for so many families throughout many generations.
"Our school provides a safe place for kids to go where they can learn and play all in a safe environment, and we need help to keep being able to offer our services to the community. Donations of any kind, monetary and physical, such as school supplies and diapers, are always appreciated.”