After being closed six months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Longview Child Development Center is set to open Monday with a new executive director.
Caregivers and staff worked Tuesday to sanitize hard surfaces as well as toys used by young children.
“They’re in the process of getting certain items out that don’t meet our guidelines, such as soft items that can’t be properly sanitized,” said new Executive Director Mandy Key.
Staff members Tuesday also decorated the class rooms and halls.
The center provides child care for income-eligible families and is expecting seven returning children when it reopens next week.
Before the pandemic, the center had about 90 children enrolled. The Longview Child Development Center is licensed to have up to 150 children enrolled but does not the staff necessary to accommodate that number.
For safety, the center is not accepting infants or its after-school program.
“Those two age groups will be reevaluated in January,” Key said.
The center mostly will care for children ages 3 and 4.
“We are accepting applications now,” Key said. “We would really like to be able to get our numbers back to where they were when we had to close for COVID.”
The seven children enrolled will be separated into two classrooms and will be served two meals along with an afternoon snack. Normal business hours will resume 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
As more children are enrolled, more classrooms will be opened and more staff called to return, Key said. She added that reopening with a few students would be a good transition as guidelines and protocols have changed.
Staff members will be wearing masks, and the children will have their temperatures taken three times per day.
Office Manager Nancy Gay said it is important to be able to provide child care services again for the area.
“We’re anxious, looking forward to opening and kind of getting back established again,” she said.
Key started earlier this month and is preparing for the reopening.
“This is only my second week here,” Key said Tuesday. “I think that this is such great service that we provide to the community.”
Key graduated from Longview High School and has lived most of her life in the Longview area. She taught at Longview ISD for six years before working at Goodwill Industries of East Texas.
Key then worked with D&S Community Services helping people with disabilities in a day program for life-skills training.
“I am so excited,” she said. “I think getting back into it and working with the little ones, I’ve got a lot of ideas. I would like to see our little school get back up and running.”
Longview Child Development Center, at 1230 S. High St., is accepting donations for wipes, cleaning products, hand sanitizer and school supplies as well as monetary donations.
Applications for child care enrollment can be picked up at the center. For information, call (903) 758-3861 or email info@longviewcdc.com .