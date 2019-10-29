Longview Christian School seniors Kate Brown and Makinzie Cammack remember their principal Karen Williams cheering them on at their volleyball games over the years.
On Tuesday night, the team will play the area round of the playoffs without Williams there, while she is recovering from a hospital visit related to ovarian cancer.
"It’s like an exciting time, but it’s kind of bittersweet," Makinzie, 17, said. "It’s our senior year here, and she’s been there for us since we were very very little, and she can’t be there. It’s just kind of this bittersweet feeling."
Williams completed ovarian cancer treatment in the summer, but she recently found out the cancer has returned. Administrator Ben Cammack said that, before beginning treatment, Williams needed to pay $54,000.
The school community started raising money for Williams' treatment, he said. In a week, they have raised $85,000 in donations for Williams. And they aren't done yet.
On Tuesday, the school started a partnership with the We Help Two fundraiser, Cammack said. Students will sell packs of socks for $12 each. Half of the money goes to We Help Two, which helps provide prosthetic limbs and braces for children with club feet in developing countries, and the other half will go to Williams.
We Help Two also matches each pack of socks sold by donating a pack to an organization chosen by the school, Cammack said. LCS chose Buckner Children and Family Services in Longview.
The school has fewer than 50 full-time employees, so it is not required to provide medical insurance to employees and does not have the funds to do so, Cammack said. The type of insurance Williams had was used up in her first round of cancer treatment.
Her absence in the school is noticed beyond the office, Cammack said.
"Her impact on the students is pretty huge," she said. "She’s been here for a long time, and she’s here because it’s her passion. She spends a lot of time when she is here counseling, especially with the girls, and helping them work through the teenage years and the difficulties that come with that. She has a big impact on those kids."
Kate, 18, said she has attended LCS since kindergarten and she can feel the absence of Williams on campus.
"A lot of people have grown up with (Williams) since we were little," she said. "We see her more as family. We feel that it’s hurting us, not just someone in leadership here."
Makinzie said Williams used to teach English, and it fostered her love for writing.
"I can definitely feel the difference, like, emotionally, stepping into the office and among teachers," she said. "There’s not necessarily fear or worry, because we know God’s got it, but this underlying, like, 'OK, we’re going to have this conscious effort to pray for her,' and we start every class period praying for her."