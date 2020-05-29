Valedictorian Anna Clark
Class Rank: 1
Parents’ Names: Ruth Clark, Mark Clark
What organizations are you involved in? Student Council President, basketball team, volleyball team, church worship team, church Deaf ministry, and church children’s ministry
What are your plans after high school? I plan to enlist into the Marine Corps and then pursue a career in law enforcement.
Who is your favorite teacher and why? My favorite teacher is my volleyball coach, Julianne Feenstra, because she has really made high school enjoyable and made a huge impact on my life.
What is your favorite high school memory? When my volleyball team went to playoffs.
What is your biggest accomplishment in high school? My biggest accomplishment of high school is becoming Valedictorian of my class.
Salutatorian Katherine Grace Brown
Class Rank: 2
Parents’ Names: Jodie Brown, Curtis Brown
What organizations are you involved in? Senior Class President, captain of Lady Eagles’ volleyball team my Junior and Senior years, captain of Lady Eagles’ basketball team my Sophomore and Junior years, church worship team, Team Leader at Chick-fil-A Fourth Street
What are your plans after high school? I plan to attend Kilgore College for a few years to finish my basics, then transfer to Abilene Christian University and major in Accounting. After completing my bachelor’s degree, I plan to apply to Baylor Law School to pursue a career as a constitutional lawyer.
Who is your favorite teacher and why? My favorite teacher was Dr. Catherine Davis. Her love for Jesus and the English language were both contagious.
What is your favorite high school memory? A fond memory of mine was winning the playoff game in volleyball that would take us to Bi-District.
What is your biggest accomplishment in high school? Growing as a person: mentally, emotionally, and spiritually in my relationship with the Lord.