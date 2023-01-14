The community at ViewPoint Community and Fitness Center and LifePoint Church is growing.
LifePoint Church purchased what was Parkeway Fitness Center on Bill Owens Parkway in 2020 and later made a decision to continue operating the fitness center as Viewpoint Community and Fitness Center, while also relocating the church to the facility.
More than two years later, the church is about to complete a new phase of renovations and will welcome a new tenant to the building — Crossfit Citadel.
ViewPoint continues to offer a variety of exercise classes, including Silver Sneakers, and equipment for its members — or "partners" — to use, racquetball courts, basketball and pickleball, an indoor track, access to the Paul Boorman Trail from the gym property as well as an outdoor pool. It also provides a free meeting space for nonprofit organizations.
"The building overall is a way for us to meet the community on their terms. That's why the building will always be a community building, not just a church building," said the Rev. Brian Shobert, pastor at LifePoint Church. "We don't want the church to be defined by a building. The church, scripturally, is not a building ...
"There's a lot of misunderstanding that church is defined by buildings," and the place and times activities take place there, he said. Biblically, though, the church is the people who are in relationship with God and with one another.
"We're trying to focus on that," he said.
Some gym members have become church members, and Shobert jokes that he tells church members that if they get winded going up the stairs to the building that they need to join the gym.
"We don't pressure gym members and tenants to join our church," Shobert said, and it's not required.
Trying something new and different like this, though, comes with all kinds of challenges, he said.
"How do you manage that from a shared space concept?" Shobert said.
It's not easy.
"For this plan to work, for any shared space concept to function," all groups have to have an understanding of the overall vision and direction.
"That's something we've learned in the first two years is how important it is to be on the same page," Shobert said. "It's an ongoing thing to be unified."
The church's membership has been as challenged as most organizations in the years following the pandemic, with members leaving as they moved because of changes in the economy, for instance.
The way the church operates — without a traditional building — won't be for everyone. LifePoint will never have a traditional sanctuary, or pews or altars. The church isn't criticizing other kinds of churches, Shobert said, but the church believes this is the vision God gave LifePoint.
In the meantime, the gym is growing.
"Between May and August, the gym grew a lot," Shobert said, without ViewPoint having really conducted any marketing efforts.
ViewPoint spent a lot of money and time remodeling the full-size outdoor pool. Renovations are underway in what the organization calls the "big room" to build a stage for the church to use on Sundays. The room also will hold a basketball court that is being redone, indoor pickleball and racquetball, and starting Feb. 1 it will serve as the new home for Crossfit Citadel.
LifePoint members and father-son team Shae and Tommy Dionisio have been operating Crossfit Citadel out of the shopping center where Posados is located on Judson Road.
"It will be a whole new addition to gym functionality," Shobert said.
The move will give Crossfit Citadel access to things such as the pool, weight room and showers that they don't have currently. Options will be available to gym members to try out or join Crossfit Citadel as well.
"We always thought Crossfit has a unique ability to allow people to experience intimacy in a community that I only understood from a church perspective," Shae Dionisio said. What he sees at Crossfit, though, is that diverse people come together and form relationships.
"It melted walls," he said," and participants came to know and care for each other.
Tommy Dionisio said Crossfit will use the building Monday through Saturday, and it would just be an empty space on Sunday if it weren't for the church.
"The overlap is almost perfect," he said.
They're also excited about the indoor track and safe outdoor running at the Boorman Trail. They also plan to introduce KidsFit classes that offers a fun way to get children active, the Dionisios said.
"We were excited about all the difference aspects it brings into the building," Shobert said.
The community feeling is further enhanced by businesses that have located there — a photography business and a barber. The Rev. Adam Smith with LifePoint works on building connections with the community. He also recently moved his business, Smith's Professional Hair Designs, into the building.
"I wanted to pay rent to my church, so that the rent money would go to the kingdom and not just another entity," Smith said.
Shobert has hopes for where all of these places touch the community.
He hopes that conversations about being healthy and fitness lead to conversations about healthy lives and relationships, "and especially relationship with the Lord," he said.