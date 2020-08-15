The COVID-19 pandemic brought changes Saturday to New Beginning Faith Ministry’s 20th annual Back-to-School and Parking Lot Giveaway in Longview.
The event provides free back-to-school backpacks with supplies, haircuts, clothing, furniture, goodie bags and miscellaneous household items.
“Everything that you need, you can find it here today,” New Beginning Faith Ministry Co-Pastor Gloria Lewis said. “God is still trusting us 20 years later.”
While the event normally serves 300 to 400 people, Lewis said this year the ministry anticipated it would serve about 150. Lewis said people come from the Longview area as well as Dallas and Texarkana.
Event participants Saturday were required to have their temperatures checked and sanitize their hands upon entering the church grounds on Caddo Drive. They also were required to wear a face covering, gloves and practice social distancing. Forms had to be filled out before children could receive a haircut.
Because of social distancing guidelines, the church decided to exclude a health fair and free lunch that had been a staple of the event in previous years, Lewis said.
Shun Watkins and her 10-year-old daughter, Tobi Tate, browsed clothing and other items Saturday at the event.
“This is my neighborhood, so I know the people here (at the church) and they are just so caring and giving,” Watkins said. “It means a lot because there are so many people out here that are in need, so for the church to put together something like this is a great thing.”