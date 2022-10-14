Clothing, shoes, handbags, housewares and more will be given away Saturday at St. Mark CME Church in Longview.
The Longview-Marshall District Missionary Society is scheduled to hold the giveaway 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the church's parking lot at 1100 Sapphire St
Former Longview Councilwoman Kasha Williams, who attends the church and is a member of the society, is teaming with the event through State Farm insurance, she said.
President of the society and fellow church member Glenda Hall said this is the first time for the giveaway, and she's praying for a good turnout.
"It seems like times are hard right now and people can't shop and spend like they normally would, so I thought just as a service to the community we could offer some free stuff to help some of the people out," she said.
She said the idea for the giveaway came to her when she was visiting a place in Dallas that had a clothes closet open for low-income residents. She thought about the places in Longview that offered the same kind of services.
"I noticed here in Longview people can go to the Dream Center, and I thought why not just do a big giveaway," Hall said.
The event is open to anyone locally or from outside the Longview area, she said.
The items set to be given away have been donated by church and society members along with community members. According to Hall, some of the items are new and have never been used.