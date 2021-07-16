Longview’s churches are emerging from more than a year of a pandemic that saw them find new ways to connect with members and the broader community.
Now, a sense of excitement punctuates plans for the coming year, as churches continue to apply what they learned about reaching people during the pandemic and look toward the future.
On the move
Oakland Heights Baptist Church will be making big decisions in the coming months, decisions that could significantly affect the church’s future and the landscape of Longview.
The Rev. Michael Cook, senior pastor at Oakland Heights Baptist Church, said the church has acquired 20 acres on George Richey Road.
“We determined three years ago that another campus was going to be necessary for the long-term effectiveness of what we’re trying to get accomplished,” he said.
Oakland Heights was born as a mission of First Baptist Church in downtown Longview. The church met at the former location of Bramlette Elementary School at first, later building at its current location – at what was a farm located where Judson Road and Eden Drive come together today.
“We know Longview is growing north like Tyler is growing south,” Cook said. “We want to be in the mix of that.”
A little more than four years ago, the church did a “pin map” exercise, mapping where its members lived.
Cook grew up in Oakland Heights.
“It was kind of a neighborhood church,” he said.
“Over the last 65 years, that dynamic has changed,” with members driving from Hallsville, White Oak and North Longview, for instance, Cook said. “The center point for us was way north of the Loop. We’re trying to get centrally located to the people we have currently attending, but also put our church in a great location where it has great future opportunities.”
Church committees are working now on details about moving forward with the new campus and the future of the Judson Road facilities – whether the church will keep or sell the existing campus, Cook said.
“Those are things we’ve got to decide,” he said. If the church were to sell its Judson Road campus, details about what to do if it sells quickly would have to be planned out, he said, adding it’s not easy to move a 65 year old church, with all of its pianos and church vehicles.
Until Oakland Heights has a clear direction from God, and a practical approach to moving forward, Cook said the church “will continue to minister where we are.”
Shortly after he became the church’s pastor five years ago, the church collectively prayed about what God wanted Oakland Heights to accomplish.
“One of the things we felt very strongly about was our mission involvement needed to increase dramatically,” he said, adding that the church already was involved with a church in Slovenia.
“We now have boots on the ground on four continents,” Cook said.
It’s also important, though, for the church to help in Longview. While COVID-19 hampered the effort in the past year, the church had started an initiative at South Ward elementary school, adopting the teachers, taking them gifts and periodically feeding the faculty. The church also looked for ways to help students.
The church is excited about the coming year as it continues to make a difference in Longview and the world, Cook said.
“There’s a sense of optimism,” as normalcy returns, he said.
Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
At Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, near downtown Longview, the Rev. Brandon Owens said the pandemic got his church out into the community. He’s grateful that it opened the church’s eyes to needs in the community and opened doors for new ways “to spread (God’s) word” and bring the community together.
The ways the church changed “blessed my ministry as an individual, as well as a church family,” Owens said.
Bethel is one of Longview’s historic churches, established in 1874.
COVID-19 sent the church’s Sunday services into the parking lot, where people sat in cars or chairs to listen to Sunday morning sermons. Like many churches, Bethel also started airing its services on Facebook and YouTube. Church services have now returned to the sanctuary, but they also continue to be shown live on Facebook and YouTube.
“Within the next year, our plan is we still continue to do the things we are doing now….” Owens said. “We don’t know what the future holds, but we’ve figured out this way we’re reaching more people.”
The church is looking at ways to upgrade its “media platform” to improve the church’s capability to offer virtual services.
The church has about 100 to 125 members, he said, with about 30 to 40 percent attending church in person now. However, about 400 to 500 people are attending services when virtual attendance is considered, with people from across the country listening to services, Owens said.
“A lot of these other people are nonmembers. People have actually joined through virtual services and asked for prayer,” he said.
The church made it easy for people to continue tithing by setting up a new online system through Givelify, and church deacons also go to people’s homes to accept their tithes. Communion also went mobile – with a drive-through option at the church or with church deacons visiting people at their homes.
“When the pandemic hit, a lot of churches suffered financially,” Owens said. “We had just come through a series of teachings about tithing and offering. We were able to prevail.”
The experience of the pandemic also got the church out working in the community, with a fan drive recently, for instance. Bethel also plans to work around the city and with other churches on back to school drives and projects to help homeless people.
“We don’t want to go back into the building without carrying the community with us,” Owens said.
The next chapter
Mobberly Baptist Church experienced a great loss just as the pandemic struck. Its pastor, Glynn Stone, died in a wreck on March 19, 2020.
The church continues the process of looking for its next leader.
“There’s a lot of anticipation in the church,” said Andy Hill, executive pastor of ministries. Mobberly has no time line set for hiring a new pastor. A pastor search committee is overseeing the process of selecting the church’s next senior pastor, “scouring the nation for good candidates.”
The committee has spoken to many people but has not yet brought someone to the church, Hill said.
“We just know processes like this tend to take time finding the right person,” Hill said, adding that includes that person determining this is the place that candidate wants to minister and serve.
“We just know that at the right time, the person will come,” Hill continued. “We’ll be excited when that day comes.”
Until then, the church will “continue to prepare ourselves to embrace” the man God sends to lead the church.
Stone had been senior pastor since 2007.
One of the church’s ministries, Hope Road Counseling was a “phenomenal resource” after Stone’s death, Hill said, helping staff members, groups and individuals. People have grieved differently, he said.
The church, though, is healthy, he said, with great members and staff who support and pray for each other.
“It was tragic and it hurt, but man, God has comforted us, and (Mobberly) has just continued to be a church throughout this process who loved each other well.”
The big question for the church as it emerges from the challenges of the pandemic is what will its ministries look like on the other side, Hill said.
“A lot of that has to do with our ability to get people re-engaged,” Hill said, adding that a lot of the return to normalcy will coincide with the schools returning to normal operations in the fall.
The church’s worship service and small group are already operating more normally, and some groups are traveling this summer on mission trips to Africa, for instance.
The church also is trying to get its people involved in community service projects.
“Part of our strategy right now is we want to see families serving together,” perhaps on neighborhood cleanup project or working with other ministries, Hill said.
Mobberly’s benevolence ministry is up and operating again, helping people who have a need. The youth group went to camp, and a whiffle ball event at the church drew about 200 people, including members and their friends they invited.
The church wants to be ready to take advantage of opportunities to serve.
“We’re excited. We really do anticipate with all that could happen, both us being able to serve our community, and, when God does bring a new pastor here – just the anticipation and excitement to embrace a new pastor,” and moving forward with what Hill said the church believes will be a great future for the “kingdom work” the church is doing.
Spreading the Gospel in new ways
First Presbyterian Church in downtown Longview is looking for all ministry opportunities and in particular to ramp back up its music program this year as normalcy returns.
“One of the things our church has always embraced is music, and we have missed it. We have secured some money and applied for grants to help us increase our musical ministry and outreach at FPC,” said the Rev. Kendal Land, pastor at First Presbyterian. “We also recognize that many musicians have suffered financially during the pandemic and hope that we can help support them as we try to reach out to the community around us through music.”
First Presbyterian is one of Longview’s historic church congregations. O.H. Methvin deeded land to the Southern Pacific Railroad. The railroad in turn gave land toward the establishment of four churches in downtown Longview, with First Presbyterian established in 1874.
The pandemic brought changes to First Presbyterian.
“First, we are trying to look for all the opportunities we have to do ministry now as we have been forced to reexamine how we proclaim the gospel,” Land said. “When the pandemic hit we stripped down a lot of the elements of liturgy that were in our regular Sunday morning worship. We are now slowly adding different aspects of the liturgy. As we add them we talk about the theology and history behind them to help us embrace why we do what we do in worship.”
Like other churches, First Presbyterian sees streaming the church’s in-house worship services on its Facebook page and YouTube channel as something that will “be with us from now on,” Land said.
“The challenge we face is not just the technical aspects of online worship but also trying to figure out how to engage folks who join us online to make sure they feel like members of a worshipping community,” Land said.