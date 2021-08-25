Two Longview churches have scheduled blood drives Sunday.
First Lutheran Church’s drive is set 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot in the Carter BloodCare bus. For information or to schedule an appointment, contact Belinda Walenta at (903) 295-7423. First Lutheran is at 3901 Bill Owens Parkway.
Lifepoint Church has scheduled its drive 11:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Sunday at 2628 Bill Owens Parkway in the parking lot in the Carter BloodCare bus. For information or to schedule an appointment, contact Carleena Watson at (903) 757-8400.
Donors can complete a medical history questionnaire online on the day of donation before arriving to give blood, according to Carter BloodCare.
Residents who have had a COVID-19 vaccination are eligible to donate.
Potential blood donors may volunteer at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds can give independently and there is no upper age limit, according to Carter BloodCare.
For information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 1 (800) 366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.