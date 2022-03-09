Longview First United Methodist Church United Methodist Women are having a Fern Fest Fundraiser, selling Boston ferns for $25 each.
All profits benefit local missions including Asbury House, Family Promise, Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, Hope Haven, Newgate Mission, Terrific Tuesday and Windridge.
Orders are pre-sale online at ferns.lvfumc.org. Deadline to order is 8 a.m. Monday.
Ferns will be available for pick up from 1-3 p.m. March 19 or from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 20 at the church, 400 N. Fredonia St.