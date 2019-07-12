The Longview City Council on Thursday voted in favor of a rezone request clearing the way for a developer to open a skating rink and arcade in the former Reo Palm Isle.
Council members voted to change the location from agricultural to heavy commercial zoning to allow for the roller rink and approved a special use permit to allow for an arcade. The items passed unanimously.
“I know this, the citizens of Longview are going to be happy about a roller rink,” Longview Mayor Andy Mack said during the public hearing about the request.
John Allen with Allen 78 Investment Group LLC operates a skating rink in Gilmer and said he wants to expand that idea into Longview with a roller rink and arcade at the Reo Palm Isle.
The building was used as a nightclub when it was first built in 1935. Shirley Bates Bush is the most recent user, who used the building for weekly family entertainment.