The city of Longview will obtain a new ladder truck for the fire department in the coming budget year, with the City Council voting Thursday night to adopt a 2020-21 spending plan that includes the expenditure.
City Manager Keith Bonds had previously presented the budget proposal to the council, although some of the city’s revenue assumptions have changed since then. Property values came in higher than expected, resulting in $544,619 more in revenue that originally budgeted. The city also will see $319,850 in savings in the next budget year as the result of refinancing some debt.
City staff members had pulled some expenditures out of the budget proposal before it was presented to council members, including the purchase of the ladder truck and road work. However, the budget still called for pulling from the reserve fund. With the higher than expected revenues, council members had previously asked city staff members to prioritize which projects the city might go ahead and tackle this year.
“What we’ve determined we can do is lease a ladder truck for approximately $210,00 annually for the next seven years,” Bonds said. He said the fire department also had identified about $105,000 it could remove in its budget proposal, for a $104,000 impact on the new budget.
“We would like the opportunity to review our position mid-year,” to determine if the city could add more street maintenance to the budget, Bonds said.
The city had removed $1.4 million, or half, of its street maintenance budget in the original spending plan proposal.
Bonds said the ladder truck lease-purchase puts the 2020-21 budget at a total of almost $72.26 million in revenues and expenses of about $72.36 million. The fund balance would be almost $12.6 million, or 17.36% of the budget — about $5 million above the council required-10% minimum reserve.
Bonds also told the City Council that the city’s August sales tax collections were $485,396 more than anticipated. After drops in revenue between April and July, the revenues from sales generally made in June increased 2.5% from a year ago. However, Bonds said the city would continue to be conservative in its sales tax estimates until there’s a “stabilization” in the economy.
District 5 Councilman David Wright asked Bonds how many ladder trucks the department has and why it was important to include a new one in this budget. Bonds said the department has three ladder trucks regularly in use and one in reserve.
“The fire department has a vehicle replacement plan much like the rest of our vehicles in the overall fleet,” he said.
The reserve truck is 20 years old, and the truck the city plans to replace is 15 years old.
“It’s its turn, in other words,” Bond said.
The following year calls for replacing two regular fire engines, which cost about $800,000 each. Not replacing the ladder truck in the coming budget year means the city would need to spend $1.6 million on regular fire trucks and $1.3 on a new ladder truck in the 2021-22 budget, Bonds said.
District 6 Councilman Steve Pirtle asked if the trucks are worn out or if they can last for another year.
Bonds said the ladder truck in reserve has cost the city $90,000 in maintenance during the five years its been designated a reserve truck.
“(Fire Chief J.P. Steelman) feels like that’s an expense that could continue to increase if we keep it in reserve any longer,” Bonds said.
Pirtle suggested waiting six months to look at the city’s financial situation then.
“We can’t afford to fall behind. We need to keep pace,” said District 1 Councilman Ed Moore.
District 3 Councilman Wray Wade agreed, saying, the city shouldn’t look to public safety to cut costs.
Moore also said he hopes the city can add additional street maintenance after a review of the city’s finances in about six months.
The City Council voted unanimously to approve the budget with the lease-purchase of the ladder truck.
Also on Thursday, no one spoke during a public hearing on the proposed tax rate of 55.89 cents per $100 valuation. The rate would be unchanged from the current rate. The council will consider adopting the rate during a 5:30 p.m. meeting Aug. 20.
While the tax rate is the same, it will generate more revenue because of the overall increase in appraised values, according to information the city provided. The average taxable value of a home in 2019 was $156,666, compared with $160,653 this year. That means the taxes on an average home grow from $875.61 in 2019 to $897.89 under the proposed tax rate.
The City Council also unanimously approved a resolution ratifying the additional revenue that would be collected in the 2020-21 budget.
Council members also adopted a resolution for an extended early voting period for the Nov. 3 election, to Oct. 13 to 30, as called for by Gov. Greg Abbott. The District 3 City Council race, between incumbent Wray Wade and challengers Hank Guichelaar and Darrin “Rudy” Rudolph, previously was moved from May to Nov. 3 because of the pandemic through action by the governor.