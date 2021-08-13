Little discussion took place Thursday night as the Longview City Council approved fee changes for the coming budget year, the budget and proposed tax rate.
Fee changes approved Thursday night include increases in sanitation rates. Commercial rates will grow from $30.06 to $30.36 per month, while residential rates also will grow by 30 cents, from $17.20 to $17.50 per months. Information from the city has said the increases are a result of growing operational costs.
“This resolution would authorize City fees and charges to be updated or revised in order to more accurately compensate the City for its costs in providing facilities, services, and materials and to reflect the city’s cost of administering the municipal regulations associated with City permits and applications,” information from the city says.
Parks and recreation fees accounted for other changes approved by the City Council.
A public hearing on the proposed budget closed with no comment from members of the community and was followed by the Council’s vote to approve the budget, with District 4 Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara absent from the meeting. The approval includes an almost $78.3 million general fund budget that covers maintenance and operating expenses, including the police and fire departments and an almost $37.8 million water and sewer budget.
The general fund budget is covered by revenues from property and sales tax revenues and other fees, while the water and sewer budget is funded by those rates.
Council members also conducted a required public hearing on the proposed tax rate of 55.89 cents per $100 valuation, which is the same as the current rate. However, because property appraisals increased, it would generate more revenue for the city, necessitating the public hearing under state law. Finance Director Angela Cone said the city will generate about $1.2 million more in revenue for maintenance and operations.
Council members on Thursday gave their initial approval to ratify the tax rate, with the last official vote coming during the council’s 5:30 p.m. meeting on Aug. 19.
Mayor Andy Mack again praised city staff for a budget that didn’t rely on a tax rate increase in spite of COVID-19 and how it affected city revenues.
“I want to thank you all for doing this again,” he said, adding the city is trying to be good stewards of the city’s revenues and spend the money wisely.