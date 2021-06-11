The city of Longview has its first assistant city manager since 2017.
The City Council on Thursday approved naming Public Works Director Rolin McPhee as the interim assistant city manager, which the council could make permanent in the future.
City Manager Keith Bonds said during the council’s meeting that the move would be “beneficial for operational efficiencies and long-term planning” and provide continuity when Bonds is away.
Bonds praised the city’s “strong team of qualified employees, especially in the executive team” that eliminated the need to use a search firm to fill the position.
“(McPhee) has successfully guided the city through a significant capital project and several bond initiatives as well as leading the largest department in the city,” he said. “I have worked alongside Rolin for all these years, and I know he’ll be very successful.”
District 4 Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara said McPhee has always “been a problem solver for me, and I appreciate that.”
“I think this is an excellent suggestion,” she said. “I can’t say enough about having the admiration of your employees over such a large department and what that says about (McPhee’s) leadership.”
McPhee said he was “humbled for the opportunity.”
“I appreciate the opportunity and the consideration,” he said. “It means a lot to me.”
The city hasn’t had an assistant city manager since Bonds was promoted to acting city manager in 2017 after former City Manager David Willard’s departure.
As part of the change approved Thursday, Assistant Public Works Director Dwayne Archer is now acting public works director.
No salary adjustments were made, and the assistant public works director’s position will not be filled.
Bonds said Wednesday that the changes will give the City Council the opportunity to be “flexible” and “take a step back” if the members decide this isn’t the direction they want to go.
McPhee has worked for the city for more than 20 years, including a six-month stint in 1997 before working a couple of years in Marshall and then returning to Longview in 2000.