The Longview City Council canvassed election results Tuesday, officially giving Wray Wade another term of office serving residents of District 3.
Wade was challenged by Hank Guichelaar and Darrin "Rudy" Rudolph for his seat on the council in the Nov. 3 general election.
According to official election results canvassed Tuesday, Wade received 1,435 votes, or 54% of the total. Guichelaar received 369 votes, and Rudolph received 867 votes.
"Wray, congratulations. I look forward to working with you again," Mayor Andy Mack said during Tuesday's meeting.
Wade, who owns the Barber Institute of Texas in Longview, sought his first full term of office as the District 3 representative. Wade was first elected in 2018 to fill an unexpired term left vacant when former Councilwoman Kasha Williams decided to run for another office.
Wade is a Longview native who grew up in District 3 and attended Longview ISD. He received his undergraduate degree from St. Martins University in Washington and earned a graduate degree from Oregon State University. Following graduate school, Wade moved to Japan to study Japanese language and culture. He worked 10 years as a Japanese interpreter while living in New York City and Japan.
Wade returned to Longview and has worked as an entrepreneur with various ventures such as Wray Wade Enterprises, i20 Sports and Entertainment and the Barber Institute of Texas.
As a City Council liaison, his responsibilities have included serving on the Public Transportation Advisory Board, the Housing and Community Development Advisory Committee and the East Texas Council of Governments.