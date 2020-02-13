The Longview City Council denied auto shop owner Mahan Shabani's request for a heavy commercial rezone.
Shabani wanted to rezone portions of three lots along the 100 block of West Northcutt Avenue from single family to heavy commercial for storage of vehicles that are either for sale or are waiting to be serviced.
District 3 Councilman Wray Wade made the motion to deny the request at the council's regular meeting Thursday, and after it was seconded, council members unanimously denied it.
Before the vote, residential neighbor Sherian Wilburn seemed to already know what was about to happen when she thanked the council and Wade "for his willingness to do what is right in this matter."
Wilburn and another neighbor, Elizabeth Graham, had opposed the request in multiple municipal meetings before the council's denial, and they spoke up at Thursday's public hearing on the matter.
"By changing this property to heavy commercial, it gives him the right to put used cars and trucks — whatever he wants to do, he would be able to do that," Graham said. "It also would increase traffic and noise."
Last month, Planning and Zoning commissioners recommended the zoning change with a stipulation that Shabani would have had to build an 8-foot privacy fence as a sight and sound barrier between his business and surrounding residential neighbors. Shabani’s shop fronts East Marshall Avenue, but the property he sought rezoned is across a dedicated alley on the back side of the shop.
Another zoning request only three blocks from Shabani's business was approved. RS Rental Properties was granted permission to operate a day care at a former Longview ISD elementary school site that it owns at 515 N. Court St.
In other business, the city of Longview's sanitation budget for this year increased $250,000 on Thursday.
Longview City Council amended the budget one month after approving a $1.25 sanitation rate increase because of changes in landfill and recycling fees, Assistant Public Works Director Dwayne Archer said.
The rate increases include Rivers Recycling, which is now charging the city a $65-per-ton tipping fee for recyclable materials, which represents a 225% increase from last year. Global market pressures on the recycling industry have been blamed for the drastic cost increases, Archer has said.
Fees for mattresses taken to Pinehill Landfill also have increase more than 100% — from $12 per mattress last year to now $25.
The $250,000 budget amendment bolstered the city's sanitation budget from $6.094 million up to $6.344 million, Archer said. The funds will come from the city Sanitation Fund.
William K. Akins was granted a rezone from agriculture to light industrial for his nearly 9 acres of land at 400 Ambassador Row, and the city abandoned a 10-foot-wide sewer easement at 1302 W. Whaley St. at the request of R&K Distributors Inc.
The city also abandoned portions of Molton, Nelson and Pecan streets to make way for bond-funded improvements to Stamper Park. Plans call for moving the park’s entryway and eliminating motor vehicle traffic between athletic fields.
Within the consent agenda, council members:
Authorized Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron to apply for a $20,000 Community Assistance Grant from the Sabine River Authority of Texas to manage and improve water quality coming into the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center from adjacent properties;
Authorized an interlocal agreement between Longview Police Department and the city of Dallas Internet Crimes Against Children Unit for an $18,000 U.S. Department of Justice grant to target child solicitation and child pornography over the internet;
Amended city code to allow for modified local limits for using cyanide in the pretreatment program at the city's Wastewater Treatment Plant;
Entered a memorandum of understanding with Judson-Metro Volunteer Fire Department to provide licensed medical first-responder services in northern Gregg County areas now covered by Emergency Services District No. 3;
Contracted with Premier Magnesium LLC of Wayne, Pennsylvania, to spend $113,760 for magnesium hydroxide slurry used in treating municipal wastewater;
Accepted a $15,840 reimbursement grant from the Federal Communications Commission for upgrades to the Longview Public Library's broadband network and necessary accompanying equipment to improve connectivity speeds.