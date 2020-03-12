While there’s business on Longview City Council’s meeting agenda tonight, the main business might address the latest updates about COVID-19 in the city.
Mayor Andy Mack will give a public safety update to talk about community preparedness and prevention against the new coronavirus disease.
The update will be during the regular council meeting that starts at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, at 300 W. Cotton St.
The update was added to the agenda after it was first published last week. Since that time, Gregg County has had its first confirmed case of COVID-19.
Mack was among several local mayors and other officials at a news conference Tuesday at the Gregg County Courthouse, in which health authorities discussed emergency preparations being taken at the local level regarding the new coronavirus.
In other business, council members will consider issuing a second series of debt from its most recent bond election.
In November 2018, voters approved three bond propositions totaling more than $104 million to address public safety, parks and street infrastructure enhancements around the city.
At least $50 million in bond debt was issued a year ago.
The 2020 series up for consideration this evening calls for up to $16.5 million of the total bond with an interest rate not to exceed 2.25%, according to city documents.
Also, council members will hold a public hearing on whether the city should abandon a portion of Derrick Street in the Spring Hill area.
A local company, BCTCMT33 LLC, has asked the city to abandon 0.145 acres of the street, which has never been paved, according to the Planning Department