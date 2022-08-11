Longview City Council members on Thursday continued discussion about proposed 2022-23 budget and also proposed a public hearing for the city’s tax rate.
City Manager Rolin McPhee presented council members with changes that had been made to the budget proposal since the previous council meeting. The changes mainly affected the revenue side of the budget, he said.
McPhee said the initial budget presentation was based on the Gregg and Harrison County appraisal district estimated taxable values and that since the certified values had been released, the initial $28,064,216 proposed for actual property tax values had come in with an additional $735,559.
”In an effort to still provide the balanced budget that I provided to you originally, we reduced the actual one-time revenues that we were bringing in to this year’s budget by $735,559,” McPhee said.
This changed the amount that McPhee had previously proposed to be for one-time revenues from $4.8 million to $4.04 million while still reserving $5.53 million for one-time revenues for the 2023-34 budget year.
District 6 Councilman Steve Pirtle was the first to speak and ask questions regarding the budget proposal. He talked about not spending $15,000 on a new table and wanted to know what renovations $20,000 would be spent on.
McPhee said that the city manager, city secretary and city attorney office renovations didn’t have a distinct plan yet but that he had preliminary ideas. He offered examples of changes that could be made like rearranging the assistant city manager and public information officer’s spot in the office.
Pirtle also questioned a $7,500 item for locks for the Development Services department. McPhee said the Longview Police Department is involved in security assessments to determine how to make the building more secure and that installing the locks were a preventative measure.
District 5 Councilwoman Michelle Gamboa asked if Police Chief Anthony Boone could be asked about the measure and if Council could take action on the matter or if it could be tabled.
Mayor Andy Mack said security issues were cut and dried and that Council shouldn’t question the recommendations of the police department.
”It doesn’t matter how pertinent or impertinent it is. If it’s a security issue it’s a security issue and if they something needs to be done ... I’m not an authority to say it doesn’t and if an occurrence were to happen because we didn’t do it, then we’re looking pretty silly for not spending $7,500 when they say we need to do it,” Mack said.
Residents at the meeting verbally agreed with the mayor as he spoke. Mack asked what the money should go to instead. Pirtle said it should go to raising city employee pay. He discussed issues city staff have of not being paid enough and asked why the problem wasn’t brought to Council sooner.
”Now that’s where I’d like to spend some of this money, and I would like to have had staff bring that to us before we had to look into it and figure it out,” Pirtle said. “We’ve taken care of our fire department and the police department, but we haven’t taken care of public works or a lot of these other places. That’s money that we could use on that.”
Mack said he would not choose between security measures or increasing staff pay and that he would do both. Mack and Pirtle took turns stating their position, which became heated at times. Since the item was only open for discussion, no action was taken.
While Council members did not discuss it, a proposed tax rate of 57.89 was set. The rate includes the 2-cent tax increase approved by voters as part of the firefighter pension bond. The current tax rate is 55.89 cents per $100 valuation. Voters in March approved a $45.6 million bond measure to help secure the Longview Firefighters’ Relief and Retirement Fund.
On Aug. 25, several key items related to the budget will occur including public hearings on the tax rate and budget, adoption of the annual fee resolution, adoption of the budget, a separate vote to ratify the rate and adoption of the rate. On Sept. 8, the Longview Economic Development Corp. is set to propose its budget.