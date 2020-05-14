In a unanimous vote, the Longview City Council rejected a mechanism Thursday that would have allowed the city to collect up to 8% more property tax revenue without voter approval.
Several council members said they fielded multiple calls from residents who didn't want the city to open a clause in state law that would have allowed property tax revenue next year or the following year to increase more than 3.5% without an automatic election.
Council members were not considering a tax rate increase Thursday and won't do so next year, Mayor Andy Mack said, but he called the option a way of wrestling some local control back to the city that was taken by last year's Senate Bill 2, known as The Texas Property Tax Reform and Transparency Act of 2019.
"I have absolutely no intention of raising taxes on this community. We will find a way to get through this budget cycle with current tax revenues. This is just putting it back the way it’s been for years and years," Mack said during the virtual meeting.
The mayor said earlier that the COVID-19 pandemic has put the city in a tough financial spot.
“We’re going to start looking now," Mack said Wednesday. "We’ve got a lot of hard work ahead of us, looking at the budget and figuring out how we’re going to deal with the deficit we’re going to be incurring during this coronavirus outbreak, so we’re going to be looking at all angles.”
SB 2 lowered the percentage that a city could increase property tax revenue from 8% to 3.5% before residents could petition for an election to roll back the tax rate.
A clause in the law allowed cities to increase property tax revenue up to 8% without an election if the city was in an area declared a disaster area by the governor or U.S. president.
Because Gov. Greg Abbott has declared a disaster for the state during the COVID-19 pandemic, city staff brought the option before the City Council so that it would be in place during next year's budget-writing season.
Two residents spoke in opposition of it during the meeting.
"Do not, do not, do not seek any measure to raise the tax rate even with all of the carve-outs afforded the city in the SB 2 language," Jeremiah Hunter said.
Several council members said they also heard an outpouring of opposition before Thursday's meeting.
"Hearing the input that I’ve gotten today, I am now leaning to not approve this resolution," District 1 Councilman Ed Moore said.
District 2 Councilwoman Nona Snoddy said her biggest concern is "the tax increase."
Councilman Wray Wade, of District 3, said he believes the timing of the tax option "is just completely off considering where our nation is."
"I trust each of us to be true to our word that we won’t increase taxes," District 4 Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara said, "but we can’t be sure that we won’t be sitting in these seats in two years."
District 5 Councilman David Wright said, "I can’t imagine under the circumstances right now, going to the local hotels ... and saying, 'Oh we need a property tax increase.' … Personally, I don’t want this to even be an option."
District 6 Councilman Steve Pirtle said the agenda item is "kind of like hitting a man when he’s down."
"We’re not going to raise taxes when he doesn’t have a job or is in financial straits right now."
Added Mack, "I don’t think any of us would be in office if we proposed an 8% tax increase."