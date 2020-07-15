The Longview City Council has announced it will be meeting on a revised schedule for July, August and September as council members consider the city’s budget for fiscal year 2020-21.
The next meeting will be 5:30 p.m. Thursday and is the only meeting scheduled for July, according to the city’s website.
Thursday’s meeting will be held via teleconference, and residents are invited to attend and participate in citizen comment using the information provided at LongviewTexas.gov/Tele .
Though the location for the August and September meetings will be determined later, the planned dates are: Aug. 6, Aug. 13, Aug. 20, Sept. 3 and Sept. 17.
All meetings will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays.
For information, call the city secretary’s office at (903) 237-1080.