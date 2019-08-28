The Longview City Council is set to approve the 2019-20 budget and tax rate during a special meeting Thursday.
Included in the spending plan is $1.4 million in salary adjustments for municipal employees, which is an overall increase of an average of 11%.
City officials have said the salary increases will move municipal employees’ wages more in line with Longview’s rivals in the state job market. Those rivals include Tyler, Lufkin, College Station and Grapevine.
Public hearings on the budget and tax rate are scheduled before the council takes action.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in council chambers at City Hall, 300 W. Cotton St.