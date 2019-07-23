City Manager Keith Bonds will unveil his Fiscal Year 2019-20 budget plan, and Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron will present ideas for a senior advisory committee at the Longview City Council's regular meeting Thursday.
The budget will detail Bonds' plans for revenue and spending over the next fiscal year starting Oct. 1.
It will include any ideas for one-time capital expenses such as a possible $40,000 match for skate park equipment that already has been proposed.
Caron is pondering a senior advisory committee that would identify and try to address issues related to seniors in the community.
City Council members have the final say on each of those proposals, along with possibly accepting more than $20,000 in disaster funding related to Hurricane Harvey, which caused some damage in Longview when it arrived as a tropical storm.
The council meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 300 W. Cotton St.