A request to increase Longview City Manager Keith Bond’s purchasing power is before the City Council again tonight, this time with a few changes.
On Nov. 14, the council tabled voting on an amendment to increase the ability of the city manager to spend up to $250,000 for certain expenses, contracts or agreements. That would be a change from $50,000.
At least one council member talked during the November meeting about being uncomfortable with the request and not being able to support it. Mayor Andy Mack said the amendment would streamline the process and save the time and paperwork now incurred by city staff when reviewing and adding items more than $50,000.
The amendment from Director of Finance Angela Coen comes with several stipulations.
As the ordinance amendment now reads, any expenditure, contract or agreement between $50,000 and $250,000 in municipal funds must not require a competitive bid .
Also, Bonds must provide written notice to each City Council member at least five calendar days in advance of the purchase. During that five-day period, each council member can request that the expense, contract or agreement be placed on the full council’s agenda.
Council members today also will consider awarding a construction contract for phases 2 and 3 of the Guthrie Creek shared use path.
Six contractors bid for the project, but KSA Engineers has recommended that the council award low-bidder Leland Bradlee Construction’s bid of $4.606 million.
The project will construct nearly 12,700 square yards of concrete sidewalk from Akin Trail to Guthrie Park and on to Paul J. Boorman Trail. It includes grade-separated crossings, or underpasses, at Judson Road and McCann Road, a rectangular rapid flashing beacon at Hoyt Drive and pedestrian hybrid beacons at Eden Drive and Johnston Street.
The project is being funded by Longview Economic Development Corp. and the Texas Department of Transportation.
Also, council members will consider suspending for 90 days a proposed rate increase to CenterPoint Energy customers.
CenterPoint notified state regulators Nov. 14 that it wants to raise rates by $7.181 million for residential customers statewide.
It is the company’s first general rate in seven years, but it has been granted interim rate increases during that time by the Texas Railroad Commission.
City Attorney Jim Finley is asking for the 90-day suspension to evaluate “the prudence of CenterPoint’s investments upon which it is earning a return through those interim and proposed rates.”