Longview City Manager Keith Bonds will retire at the end of January, closing out a more than 30-year career in municipal government, including 22 years with the city.
He announced his retirement at the end of Thursday's City Council meeting, praising the people he's worked with in city government.
The city is "fortunate" to have a city staff "filled with professionals who are experts in their field," Bonds said.
He became city manager in 2018 after David Willard's retirement. He had been chosen to succeed Willard after serving as assistant since manager in 2014. His career in Longview also saw him serve as public works director, head of water utilities and utility engineer. He worked 12 years for the city of Texarkana before that.
"I’m thankful for the support of Mayor (Andy) Mack and the City Council and the confidence they have shown in me these last four years," he said. "The relationships I’ve developed with council have made my job much easier and allowed the organization to be the best it could be.”
Mack described Bonds as an asset to the city who made his job easy.
"You've always done things based on what's right," Mack told Bonds.
"We really appreciate you so much," he added.
The City Council will discuss the process for replacing Bonds in the coming weeks.
Earlier this year, the council named another former public works director, Rolin McPhee, as interim assistant city manager, the first the city had had since Bonds became city manager.
McPhee on Thursday declined to say whether he would pursue the city manager position but said it's a decision for the City Council to make.