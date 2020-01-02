The Longview Civic Chorus is looking for members.
Jim Taylor, LeTourneau University’s director of fine arts, is recruiting singers, the university has said. The chorus is made up of 40 to 50 members ranging from high school students to adults.
Some members are music professionals, and others are church choir members, according to the university.
The cost is $75 per semester, payable to LeTourneau University. Joining the chorus also can count for academic or dual credit if a member enrolls in the university, according to LeTourneau.
Rehearsals are 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays in Room 117 of the Education Building on LeTourneau’s campus. The first rehearsal is Jan. 13, but members can join through mid-February.
The chorus has no audition process, but those who want to join should be able to “hold a choral part amid harmony,” according to the university.
To join, contact Taylor at (903) 233-3379 or jimtaylor@letu.edu .