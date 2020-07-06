The lobby to the water utilities office inside Longview City Hall is temporarily closed, after two employees there tested positive for COVID-19, and the Kilgore City Pool has been closed after two lifeguards tested positive.
Longview city spokesman Shawn Hara said a notification was not made to the general public because the chance of exposure was limited. Employees there who deal with the public are separated from customers by glass partitions.
"You don't have face-to-face contact," Hara said, and employees typically are wearing masks.
The situation left that office with reduced staff, necessitating the closure of the water utilities lobby last Wednesday. Plans are to reopen it next Monday if not sooner, Hara said.
The drive-thru remains open, as does City Hall overall. Hara said 18% to 20% of customers use the lobby or drive-thru. The rest pay online, by phone, by bank draft or mail.
City Hall employees have been notified of the COVID-19 case, he said.
The city has had several other employees test positive, Hara said, but not in a way that affected the general public or that required office closures. He said the city has followed CDC guidelines in determining which employees would need to self-isolate.
Kilgore announced the closure of its pool Monday in a post on its Facebook page, saying the two lifeguards who tested positive had little contact with customers and did not come to work showing symptoms.
“As a precautionary measure, we are temporarily closing the Kilgore City Pool,” the post read. “We have notified any patrons who had direct contact with those two individuals.”
The city encouraged anyone who had visited the pool to follow guidelines in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The city said a reopening date, when it is determined, would be posted on its Facebook page and on its website.
“The reason for the closure is so that we can isolate other staff who may have been exposed,” the post read. “By doing this, we are hoping to eliminate any chance of spreading it if other staff come down with COVID or become contagious.”
News of the closure came on the day Kilgore City Hall closed to walk-in traffic because of a spike in COVID-19 cases across Northeast Texas.
“Generally, this is a reaction to a spike in COVID-19 cases across Northeast Texas,” City Manager Josh Selleck said. “Specifically, in this area, the three folks at Gladewater City Hall who handle utility billing have all tested positive for COVID, and there’s nobody there right now to take care of that. We don’t want that happening here.”
Most people who come into City Hall, according to Selleck, come in to pay their water bill. For now, Kilgore residents will have to pay online at cityofkilgore.com or place their check in the outdoor kiosk on the north wall of the building.
Residents also can sign up for a bank draft or pay by phone at (903) 984-5081.
“At least for now, this is temporary,” Selleck said.