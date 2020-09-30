Editor’s note: This is part of an occasional series about how locally-owned, small businesses in the Longview area are faring — and in some cases surviving — in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fewer customers might have walked through the doors of The Brown Duck during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Longview business stayed open through a new focus on an online marketplace.
Since the pandemic began, the clothing store that specializes in Carhartt merchandise has seen an uptick of online orders from its web store and has shipped items to as far away as California, New York, Oregon and Maine.
“The web store is really what we had to rely on because there were not as many people physically coming in, even after (pandemic) regulations began to ease up,” said Paula Walters, who co-owns the store. “Online sales went up, but not as much as we would like them to. We were getting at least one sale a day. That may not sound like a lot, but when you don’t normally have that, it makes a difference.”
Walters has co-owned The Brown Duck with her husband, David, for 10 years. Their son, Cody Cox, serves as store manager. The store carries men’s, women’s and children’s clothing as well as shoes, bags and accessories.
Despite being permitted to stay open in the spring as an essential business, The Brown Duck still saw a decline in customers as state regulations forced other businesses to close and people were encouraged to stay home. A room in the store solely dedicated to fire-retardant clothing was suddenly void of its typical oilfield customers, Walters said.
“Sadly, when COVID hit, the oilfield went out,” she said. “We didn’t have anyone walk in that room for two months.”
Products such as steel toe boots and heavy duty work pants and shirts continued to draw loyal customers who work in construction and other industries that require a lot of manual labor, Walters said.
“That’s what carried us through the shutdown, just barely,” she said. “There were days where nobody even came into the store.”
Cox said many people did not realize the store was open, so The Brown Duck turned to social media to advertise and began to focus on its online offerings.
“We really put a lot of time into the website because that was still an avenue to sell,” he said.
After increasing focus on the website, Cox said, the store began to field several orders from out of state. Now, as regulations are beginning to ease up, customers are starting to return to their regular shopping habits.
In the store, hand sanitizer is available, and while customers can wear a face mask, it is not required.
Store employees will wear a mask if a customer asks them to do so, Walters said.