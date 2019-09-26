On to the Longview City Council.
By unanimous vote Thursday, the Planning and Zoning Commission gave support to amendments that, according to local leaders, will modernize the city's rules governing digital signs while still dimming their proliferation around the city. The changes also would help finalize a deal to redevelop a former restaurant at the corner of West Marshall Avenue and Spur 63 into the city's third Starbucks store.
The amendments, already vetted by city attorneys and explained Thursday by Development Services Director Michael Shirley, more clearly define digital off-premise signs, where they can be located and the legal ways they can be installed.
With the commission's blessing in the rear view, the proposal will be considered by council members for final approval at their next regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at City Hall.
The amendments have been touted by Mayor Andy Mack and local developers as a beacon toward navigating a deal involving billboard advertising company Lamar.
Lamar wants to replace one of its existing static billboards with a digital facing. Under current ordinances, the company would have to take down three static billboard sign facings and poles for each digital sign that it erects.
A facing is defined as one sign advertisement facing in a single direction. So, for example, a sign with an advertisement on both sides has two facings.
The proposed amendments would require Lamar to remove four existing static billboard facings in exchange for adding one digital facing. However, the existing facing planned for the digital conversion would count as one of the four facings needed to be taken down.
That would allow Lamar to remove a billboard pole with three sign facings on West Marshall Avenue and, with the conversion of another existing sign facing, allow the company to meet the proposed 4-to-1 removal threshold necessary for the city to approve a new digital sign facing.
The three-sided billboard on West Marshall Avenue is on the same site as the former Waffle Shoppe restaurant — a site on which city staff have said Starbucks wants to build. Developers want the three-sided billboard removed before proceeding.
The amendments also set parameters on the distance between signs, their maximum brightness under daylight and nighttime conditions and guidelines such as requiring that the existing signs must be taken down before a new digital sign can be erected, Shirley said.
Also, billboard owners who take down sign facings but don't immediately erect a new digital facing can receive credits to do so in the future. The credits would be valid for six years and can be conveyed to new owners if the property is sold, provided that all parties sign affidavits to the agreement.
The new laws would forbid illumination by flashing, intermittent or moving lights, animated displays, moving videos, scrolling ads or static images meant to illuminate a static object, which Shirley described as someone beaming the Batman signal onto a structure or other subject.
No one spoke during a public hearing about the amendments before the commission's vote.
Mack is expected to call a public hearing during Thursday's council meeting before a vote is taken.