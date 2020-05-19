Longview Community Center will soon become a courtroom.
The Gregg County Commissioners Court approved using the county-owned facility at 500 E. Whaley St. for weekly child support hearings involving the Texas Attorney General’s Office.
Most court proceedings were put on hold in March when Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order for required social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Texas.
County officials expect those restrictions to be eased by the governor soon and are making plans to catch their courts back up on their respective dockets, County Judge Bill Stoudt said. For instance, his county courtroom will be used by visiting judges to handle some of Gregg County's cases.
In other business, the county received another clean audit for its 2018-19 financial books, and it contracted with Longview engineering firm Johnson and Pace in preparation for guidance on possible state transportation grant funding.
The audit was the first delivered by Henry and Peters CPAs. The Longview firm was contracted to audit the county last September, ending more than 20 years that Patillo, Brown and Hill LLP of Waco had audited county books.
Adrienne Deason, a partner with Henry and Peters, reported an unmodified, or clean, opinion of Gregg County's books for 2018-19.
Because General Fund reserves exceeded expenses by more than $8 million that year, the county's General Fund balance increased from $34.7 million to $42.3 million, she said.
Pct. 1 County Commissioner Ronnie McKinney asked how long the county could operate if all revenue streams were to end Monday. Deason responded that county operations could last about a year.
"There are very few people that can say that," Deason said.
Three firms submitted requests to handle professional engineering services for the county's anticipated participation in the state's 2020 Transportation Infrastructure Fund Grant Program, which will pay for repairs to roads damaged by oil and gas or industrial vehicles.
Johnson and Pace scored the highest of the firms and was picked by the county, Purchasing Director Kelli Davis said in court documents.
However, Johnson and Pace won't be paid unless the county is awarded grant funding, Stoudt said.