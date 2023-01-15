Mychiel Williams and her daughter, Kalani Hampton, 5, sat in stands Saturday as they waited for the start of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Longview.

Originally from New Jersey, Williams said there aren't many MLK Day celebrations there like the one she attended in Longview.

She said she was supporting Kalani's dance team, Sensational Prancerettes Dance Co. (SPDC), which performed during the parade on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

"I always try to find events around to take my kids to as something to do ... why not celebrate MLK?" Williams said.

Saturday's parade was one of many MLK Day-related events coordinated by the city of Longview and set to take place throughout the weekend and into the national holiday Monday. This is the first year since 2009 the city is in charge of organizing MLK Day events. 

Community members and leaders came together Saturday for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade and ensuing festival at Broughton Recreation Center in Longview.

