Mychiel Williams and her daughter, Kalani Hampton, 5, sat in stands Saturday as they waited for the start of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Longview.
Originally from New Jersey, Williams said there aren't many MLK Day celebrations there like the one she attended in Longview.
She said she was supporting Kalani's dance team, Sensational Prancerettes Dance Co. (SPDC), which performed during the parade on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
"I always try to find events around to take my kids to as something to do ... why not celebrate MLK?" Williams said.
Saturday's parade was one of many MLK Day-related events coordinated by the city of Longview and set to take place throughout the weekend and into the national holiday Monday. This is the first year since 2009 the
city is in charge of organizing MLK Day events.
MLK PARADE 22.jpg
Eastman Chemical's float Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Longview.
MLK PARADE 1.jpg
The Longview High School Junior ROTC walks in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade Saturday in Longview.
MLK PARADE 2.jpg
Mychiel Williams and daughter Kalani Hampton, 5, pose for a photo Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Longview.
MLK PARADE 3.jpg
City of Longview staff pose for a photo Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Longview.
MLK PARADE 4.jpg
Ashley Arnett, Elias Arnett, 2, and Sharlette Arnett pose for a photo Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Longview.
MLK PARADE 5.jpg
The Longview High School Junior ROTC walks in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade Saturday in Longview.
MLK PARADE 6.jpg
The Longview High School Junior ROTC walks in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade Saturday in Longview.
MLK PARADE 7.jpg
Clent Holmes and Amanda Veasy wave at onlookers Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Longview.
MLK PARADE 8.jpg
Parade participants wave at onlookers Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Longview.
MLK PARADE 9.jpg
Members of the Partners in Prevention Unity and Diversity Committee walk and wave at onlookers Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Longview.
MLK PARADE 10.jpg
The Sensation Prancerettes Dance Co. (SPDC) walks and waves at onlookers Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Longview.
MLK PARADE 11.jpg
Parade participants wave at onlookers Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Longview.
MLK PARADE 12.jpg
Parade participants dance Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Longview.
MLK PARADE 13.jpg
Parade participants pose for a photo Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Longview.
MLK PARADE 14.jpg
U.S. Rep. Nathaniel Moran and District 5 Councilwoman Michelle Gamboa greet parade goers Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Longview.
MLK PARADE 15.jpg
A parade participant on a motorcycle Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Longview.
MLK PARADE 16.jpg
Parade participants wave at onlookers Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Longview.
MLK PARADE 17.jpg
Parade participants wave at onlookers Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Longview.
MLK PARADE 18.jpg
Parade participants dance Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Longview.
MLK PARADE 19.jpg
Parade participants pose for a photo Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Longview.
MLK PARADE 20.jpg
Parade participants play music Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Longview.
MLK PARADE 21.jpg
Eastman Chemical employees hold signs and walk Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Longview.
MLK PARADE 23.jpg
A vehicle representing Welch Funeral Home drives Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Longview.
MLK PARADE 24.jpg
A vehicle representing Welch Funeral Home drives Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Longview.
MLK PARADE 25.jpg
Vehicles drive by Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Longview.
MLK PARADE 26.jpg
Vehicles drive by Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Longview.
MLK PARADE 27.jpg
A child waves at onlookers Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Longview.
MLK PARADE 28.jpg
Parade participants wave at onlookers Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Longview.
MLK PARADE 29.jpg
A member of the Longview Police Department waves from a BearCat unit Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Longview.
MLK PARADE 30.jpg
Members of the Longview Police Department wave from a BearCat unit Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Longview.
MLK PARADE 31.jpg
A member of Longview Sanitation waves at onlookers Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Longview.
MLK PARADE 32.jpg
Parade participants dance Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Longview.
MLK PARADE 33.jpg
Parade participants wave at onlookers Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Longview.
MLK PARADE 34.jpg
A parade participants rides a horse Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Longview.
MLK PARADE 35.jpg
A parade participants does a trick on a horse Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Longview.
MLK FESTIVAL 1.jpg
A festival attendee gets her blood pressure checked Saturday at the MLK Community Festival at Broughton Recreation Center in Longview.
MLK FESTIVAL 17.jpg
Paula Jimenez, program and outreach coordinator for Partners in Prevention, and District 5 Councilwoman Michelle Gamboa pose for a photo Saturday at the MLK Community Festival at Broughton Recreation Center in Longview.
MLK FESTIVAL 16.jpg
District 3 Councilman Wray Wade cuts the ribbon at Broughton Recreation Center as he's surrounded by community leaders and officials Saturday at the MLK Community Festival in Longview.
MLK FESTIVAL 15.jpg
Longview community leaders and officials pose for a photo before cutting the ribbon at Broughton Recreation Center Saturday at the MLK Community Festival at in Longview.
MLK FESTIVAL 14.jpg
Winners of a parade award are presented a plaque Saturday at the MLK Community Festival at Broughton Recreation Center in Longview.
MLK FESTIVAL 13.jpg
A winner of a parade award receives a plaque Saturday at the MLK Community Festival at Broughton Recreation Center in Longview.
MLK FESTIVAL 12.jpg
U.S. Rep. Nathaniel Moran speaks Saturday at the MLK Community Festival at Broughton Recreation Center in Longview.
MLK FESTIVAL 11.jpg
District 3 Councilman Wray Wade poses for a photo with his old Broughton Recreation Center pass Saturday at the MLK Community Festival at Broughton Recreation Center in Longview.
MLK FESTIVAL 10.jpg
Members of the Foster Middle School Choir sing Saturday at the MLK Community Festival at Broughton Recreation Center in Longview.
MLK FESTIVAL 9.jpg
Members of the Longview ISD ROTC do a presentation of colors Saturday at the MLK Community Festival at Broughton Recreation Center in Longview.
MLK FESTIVAL 8.jpg
Crowd members watch the opening ceremony Saturday at the MLK Community Festival at Broughton Recreation Center in Longview.
MLK FESTIVAL 7.jpg
A local vendor displays her jewelry Saturday at the MLK Community Festival at Broughton Recreation Center in Longview.
MLK FESTIVAL 6.jpg
A local vendor displays items for sale Saturday at the MLK Community Festival at Broughton Recreation Center in Longview.
MLK FESTIVAL 5.jpg
A local vendor displays items for sale Saturday at the MLK Community Festival at Broughton Recreation Center in Longview.
MLK FESTIVAL 4.jpg
BioLife has a booth set up for people to spin a wheel and win prizes Saturday at the MLK Community Festival at Broughton Recreation Center in Longview.
MLK FESTIVAL 3.jpg
The Barber Institute of Texas booth set up Saturday at the MLK Community Festival at Broughton Recreation Center in Longview.
MLK FESTIVAL 2.jpg
A local vendor displays items for sale Saturday at the MLK Community Festival at Broughton Recreation Center in Longview.
