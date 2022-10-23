Longview Community Ministries' Coats for Kids giveaway is set Nov. 12.
The annual event is in-person this year, and families can pick out a coat for each child.
Cheerleaders, LeTourneau University baseball players, the Chick-Fil-a Cow and Happy the Clown are set to appear, and free vision and dental screenings as well as face painting will be offered.
Coats for Kids is set 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Beacon Center, 1115 S. Mobberly Ave. in Longview.
Pre-registration can be completed at Longview Community Ministries, 506 N Second S., or at the Beacon Center. Online pre-registration also is available at tinyurl.com/4mekshzt .
Pre-registration is not required to pick up a coat at the event.
Donations of new and gently used coats also are accepted for the giveaway and can be made to these dry cleaners: Alpine Cleaners, Dry Clean Super Center, McLendon Cleaners, Village Cleaners and Service Cleaners.
Volunteers also are needed, and sign up is at tinyurl.com/2s3a65yt .
Longview Community Ministries programs include The Food Box, which feeds more than 3,100 people more than 21,000 meals monthly; Meals With Love, hot meals delivered to persons daily by volunteers; College Connection, a monthly on-site food box distribution to college students in the Longview area; and more.
In addition, LCM’s Learning Lab offers classes in money management, job skills, utility assistance, computer skills and more.