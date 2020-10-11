Longview Community Ministries has set its annual Coats for Kids giveaway Nov. 14, while donations are being accepted through Oct. 31.
The event provides free coats to school-aged children and is scheduled as a drive-thru distribution 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 14 at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. Children must be present and accompanied by an adult to receive a coat.
The public is asked only to donate new coats this year and drop them off at these cleaners through October: Alpine Cleaners, Dry Clean Super Center, McClendon Cleaners, Sno-White Laundry and Village Cleaners.
For information, visit www.longviewcommunityministries.org .