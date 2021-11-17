For the third time in as many months, Longview Community Ministries helped college students fill their pantries Wednesday at the Kilgore College-Longview campus.
Griffin Day, development director for the nonprofit organization, said the once-a-month College Connection program started three months ago with volunteers delivering food boxes to students at LeTourneau University, Kilgore College-Longview and UT Tyler Longview.
“We won’t be doing it in December because the kids will be out of class, but, if they have a need, they’re always welcome to visit our regular location at 506 N Second St.," he said.
Boxes are filled with an assortment of staples, from fresh fruit, popcorn and peanut butter to ramen noodle soup and drinks.
“It’s awesome,” said Kilgore College student Sarah Harding as she carried a box filled with fruit and other items to her vehicle. “I’m a college student. I can’t work full-time, so income is not great, so this is very nice.”
There are no qualifications necessary other than having a student ID from one of the three Longview college campuses.
More boxes will be distributed 11 a.m. to noon Thursday at the UT Tyler Longview University Center.
Day said students should follow Longview Community Ministries on social media for future distribution dates.