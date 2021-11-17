Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Thunder possible. Low 49F. W winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Thunder possible. Low 49F. W winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.