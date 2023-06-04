Keep the stove off and leave the cooking to someone else because it's time for Too Hot To Cook.
Longview Community Ministries' annual fundraiser is set Tuesday, encouraging residents to "eat out, have fun, help a neighbor."
The nonprofit organization provides several assistance programs including a food pantry, the meal delivery service Meals with Love, Coats for Kids, Touch a Truck Feed a Family, College Connection, a monthly dental clinic and help with rent, utility, mortgage payments and prescription medications.
During Too Hot to Cook, local restaurants donate to LCM, which advertises the participating businesses through various avenues. People who show patronage to the restaurants Tuesday enable the establishments to make donations to LCM's Food Box pantry.
LCM says its Food Box is the largest food pantry in Longview and provides more than 28,000 meals to more than 3,000 people per month.
Participating Too Hot to Cook restaurants are: Papacita's; Chick-fil-A on Gilmer Road and Loop 281; Jucys Hamburgers; T. Blanco's Mexican Cafe; Don Benito's Mexican Cafe; Jucys Taco; Dickey's Barbecue Pit; Cace's Kitchen; Coffee Mill; GZ Asian Bistro & Sushi; Cafe Barron's; Tele's Mexican Cafe; Hot Dog Express; Scotties Bistro; and Wendy's on Fourth Street.
LCM Executive Director Kristi Buckrell said the fundraiser has been going on for about 10 years and is more timely now than ever. She said the organization has been seeing more and more clients in need of food.
"We’re seeing people that maybe have never been in here before or it’s been a couple of years and they were able to sustain, but now that food prices have increased and cost of living, they’ve had to start relying on food pantries to supplement their pantry at home," she said.
Buckrell expressed her gratitude to the restaurants and encouraged community members to "eat out for a good cause that day."