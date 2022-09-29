Longview Community Ministries has set its 13th annual Touch a Truck - Feed a Family event this weekend.
The fundraiser is scheduled 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Longview Mall.
Longview Community Ministries has numerous programs and initiatives, such as a food pantry, Meals With Love, Coats for Kids, College Connection as well as offering rent, electric and utility assistance.
Program Manager Miranda Dolive said the nonprofit organization also has a learning lab, dental clinic and offers prescription drug assistance.
Executive Director Kristi Buckrell said the fundraiser is Longview Community Ministries' largest, and its many programs directly benefit from the money raised at the event.
Touch a Truck - Feed a Family will have entertainment, food, children's activities and plenty of vehicles for attendees to see up close and explore.
Fire trucks, police cars, ambulances, 18-wheelers, monster trucks, earth movers, cranes, buses, motorcycles, military vehicles, helicopters and more are planned to appear.
Special additions this year include a remote-controlled hot air balloon and a skateboarding demonstration.
Board member Geff Grimes said Texas Skate Shop of Gilmer is set to bring a skate ramp, or half-pipe, to the event.
"We're 'gonna have some super qualified skateboarders kind of give a demonstration on it," Grimes said.
Skateboarders set to appear Saturday are from all over East Texas, he said.
Grimes added that the demonstration will provide an opportunity for children to see if skateboarding is something they're interested in and would like to learn more about.
Twenty-four blank skateboards were distributed to Longview, Pine Tree and Spring Hill high schools along with several local artists and businesses, he said.
"They have all done custom graphics on these boards, and we will premiering those at Touch a Truck, and people can start buying raffle tickets in order to win those boards," Grimes said.
Any skateboards left over will be on sale in front of Ollie's Skate Shop in Longview next week as part of ArtWalk, he said.
The demonstration also is a lead-up to a large skateboarding event set for late October called the Monster Thrash, he said.
Buckrell estimated the turnout for this past year's Touch a Truck - Feed a Family was about 2,000 people, and she hopes to see about the same, if not more, at this year's event.
Admission is free, but either a monetary donations or a jar of peanut butter are appreciated.
For information visit longviewcommunityministries.org .