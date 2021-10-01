Longview Community Ministries has scheduled its 12th annual Touch a Truck — Feed a Family fundraiser 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The event will be held in the Longview Mall parking lot.
Saturday’s forecast calls for possible scattered thunderstorms, but Longview Community Ministries Executive Director Robin Fruia said the event will be held rain or shine.
“We have purchased rain ponchos to give out at the entry gates if it rains,” she said.
Admission is free, but donations of either a jar of peanut butter or a monetary donation “would be greatly appreciated,” according to the nonprofit organization.
Touch a Truck — Feed a Family features trucks, buses, cranes, helicopters and other large vehicles in which children can get inside and explore.
Other entertainment as well as food and activities also are planned.
Longview Community Ministries said raffle tickets are on sale at the event for $10 each or six for $50 with the grand prize a hot air balloon ride for two.
The raffle drawing will take place at the end of Saturday’s event, and participants don’t need to be present to win.
All proceeds benefit Longview Community Ministries’ service center and Food Box, which feeds more than 3,100 people more than 21,000 meals monthly, according to the organization.
For information, visit www.longviewcommunityministries.org/.