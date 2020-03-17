WHITE OAK — White Oak Economic Development Corp. is offering a sweet deal to a Longview snack vendor if the company agrees to build a new headquarters in White Oak.
White Oak City Council members authorized WOEDC to enter into an agreement with Longview Snack Foods Inc., which does business as Lone Star Vending.
Under the agreement, the economic development corporation would grant the company $100,000 if it makes a capital investment of at least $800,000 in White Oak and employs at least 20 people within six months of opening in the city.
White Oak City Coordinator Charlie Smith said the company is looking to build a facility valued at close to $1 million at a site on Cherokee Trace. The new facility would replace the company’s operations in Tyler and on East Whaley Street in Longview, he said.
If the company adds another five employees within a year, it can qualify for another $50,000 grant, Assistant City Manager Melba Hart said.
Walter and Reba Goll started Longview Snack Foods in 1986, according to the company’s website. In October 2014, the company bought AVS Food Service from Tyler Beverages, tripled in size and changed its name to Lone Star Vending.
Lone Star Vending operates 14 full-time vending routes and has 29 employees, making it the largest full-line vending company in East Texas covering the most territory with warehouses in Longview and Tyler, according to its website. That territory extends west to Terrell, north to Mount Pleasant and Texarkana, east to Marshall and south to Palestine.
In other city business, council members agreed to ask Casey Sloan Construction of Marshall to submit a construction budget for building a locker room facility at City Park for the White Oak High School girls softball program at a cost not to exceed $300,000.
In September, the City Council and WOEDC made a commitment to add a dressing room for the high school softball team and the local youth girls softball association after parents, players and coaches raised concerns of safety and security.