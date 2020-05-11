Longview Bridge and Road has submitted the lowest bid for the Interstate 30 widening project in Texarkana, Texas Department of Transportation-Atlanta District spokesman Marcus Sandifer said Monday.
However, the bid will not officially accepted until the Texas Transportation Commission meets by teleconference on May 28.
At least 10 contractors submitted bids on the project, which will add lanes and shoulders to a nearly 6-mile stretch of the freeway from about 0.5 miles west of Kings Highway to the Arkansas state line.
Longview Bridge and Road entered a bid of $88.8 million.
Interstate 30 in Texarkana is the busiest road in Northeast Texas, with more than 71,300 vehicles driving it daily, according to TxDOT.