The Longview City Council on Thursday officially adopted its 2022-23 budget and tax rate.
The budget lists equal revenues and expenditures at $89.75 million each and the ending fund balance at $24.15 million. City Manager Rolin McPhee previously noted that expenditures for the 2021-22 budget ($79.9 million) were higher than revenues ($78.77 million).
Before the spending plan was put together, McPhee sat down with each council member to determine priorities. Some of those prioritizing included boosting public safety; implementing competitive pay; increasing road maintenance, litter pickup and abandoned structure demolition; and providing city-wide customer service training.
All of these items have been addressed in the spending plan, McPhee previously said.
Before the council voted Thursday, District 6 Councilman Steve Pirtle again questioned certain spending items .
"Now we're 'gonna pass this tonight, and I'm 'gonna vote for it simply for the reason that I do not want the city employees of this town to suffer because of some of the things that staff is doing or has done because without those members of the city, then we don't get services to our constituents," Pirtle said.
His main issues were against spending $15,000 on a conference table for the City Hall anteroom and $20,000 for renovations at the facility, which he called "greedy."
Pirtle said it's irresponsible to spend money on such items as pay for city employees lags.
He also mentioned an article in the News-Journal that detailed the Parks and Recreation Department's desire to update its master plan.
Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron said the Parks Master Plan last was updated in 2015. The department still has to negotiate a consultant contract with the firm it chose and will present it to the City Council for approval, which is expected Sept. 8.
In a council meeting earlier this month, an item regarding whether the city should spend about $94,000 to enter into an agreement with consultant Freese and Nichols to update the city’s Comprehensive Plan was tabled indefinitely after some council members voiced concerns with the cost.
Regarding the Parks Master Plan, Pirtle asked who the firm was and how much a contract was being negotiated for.
He said his reason for bringing it up is because the topic of budgets was being discussed and he is ultimately against consultants because of the associated fees.
District 4 Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara asked McPhee if the parks plan update applied to current budget discussions.
"Since it's on the agenda for Sept. 8, it's not included in the budget we're currently discussing, is that correct?" Ishihara asked.
McPhee agreed and said the funds for the parks plan update were budgeted in the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Ishihara said this was the first time she had been asked to meet with McPhee to discuss her priority budget items before discussions for the next year's fiscal year plan started.
"I appreciate that," she said. "I support the budget; I will vote for it. I think it was well done, and I appreciate all of the time and attention that went into it by you, the team and the directors."
Ishihara said one of her requests to McPhee was that city staff receive customer service and leadership training. That includes looking at succession plans and diversity plans.
She continued that while she understands being fiscally conservative and questioning expenses, placing priority on employees includes providing the right opportunities, training, leadership and, "as silly as it sounds," the right place to meet, referring to the new conference table.
Mayor Andy Mack said pre-budget discussions with each council member about priorities was important, however, it is impossible for every member to get everything they asked for.
He said that with a total budget in the millions of dollars, it doesn't make sense to scrutinize small spending on items such as the City Hall conference table. He added that council members had to give and take, otherwise they would never be able to pass a budget.
The property tax rate for 2022-23 was approved Thursday at 57.89 cents per $100 valuation, which includes the 2-cent tax increase approved by voters as part of the firefighter pension bond. The previous tax rate was 55.89 cents per $100 valuation.
Recurring expenditures will cost $8.4 million and include an investment in public safety at a cost $2.2 million; a 4 percent pay increase plus a $500 salary adjustment for city employees across the board at a cost of $1.8 million; inflation adjustments to supplies and contractual services at a cost of $2.5 million; and the fire pension bond payment at $1.9 million.