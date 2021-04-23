As nine new food trucks come on board in the city of Longview, they’ll now have expanded opportunities where they can serve.
Meanwhile, the city also is seeking a $2.7 million state grant that would help fund a project to widen and expand sidewalks on Mobberly Avenue as well as additional pedestrian lighting on the street.
Thursday’s in-person council meeting started with Trinity School of Texas senior and 2021 valedictorian Zara Belo saying the Pledge of Allegiance. After Belo completed the pledge, District 3 Councilman Wray Wade said he is choosing to give a portion of his stipend he receives as a councilman to Belo to help her attend Yale University.
“I was very proud of her,” Wade said of Belo, whose campus is in District 3. “With my stipend from the city, I put money back into the community, but this time I’ve chosen to offer Miss Belo a $500 scholarship to go toward her education at Yale University.”
Belo received applause as the council started its meeting, which included voting unanimously to revise city ordinance to allow food trucks to serve in residential neighborhoods at the invitation of a homeowner or a homeowners association.
Food trucks previously were not permitted to serve in residential areas. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the city decided it was a good time to try a “trial run” in neighborhoods as brick and mortar restaurants were shut down or operating at reduced capacity and there was an increased demand for food sources, director of Development Services Michael Shirley said Thursday.
“Through that process, we found that it worked out quite well. There was a lot of demand for it,” Shirley told the City Council.
District 1 Councilman Ed Moore said many food truck operators contacted him to ask if the city would consider making the “trial run” permanent.
”We purposely waited until after the brick and mortar restaurants were back to 100% capacity before we wanted to address the issue,” Moore said. “The group felt this is a natural progression of our growing food truck industry and culture that we’re developing in Longview. It’s becoming more and more popular. We want to foster it as much as we can.”
Mayor Andy Mack agreed the city has come a long way and that it’s “nice to see the community supporting” food trucks.
Director of Community Services Laura Hill noted that in the past year, despite the pandemic, the food truck industry in Longview has grown. Since January, Hill’s office has issued nine new certificates of occupancy for food trucks that soon will begin operating, she said.
The city of Longview first developed its food truck ordinances in 2016. As staff considered revisions after five years, more changes were recommended Thursday.
In addition to being permitted in residential neighborhoods, food trucks may now store ice in “approved containers” rather than being restricted to stainless steel. The water heater requirement was reduced from 110 degrees to 100 degrees to comply with state law, Hill explained. And for food trucks that set up in a business parking lot, that business will now be required to have 10 parking spaces; the previous ordinance required that businesses have at least 15 spaces to play host to a food truck.
In other business Thursday, the City Council unanimously passed a resolution authoring the city manager to apply for, receive and spend up to a $2.7 million grant from the Texas Department of Transportation to help fund what is referred to as the Mobberly Avenue Complete Street Project. The project, which was included in the city’s 2018 bond election, will reconfigure Mobberly Avenue to include bike lanes and sidewalks.
The city qualifies for the grant through TxDOT’s Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program. The grant requires a minimum 20% match from cities; however, the city is offering to provide a 50% match that would be paid for with funds from the 2018 bond election since the Mobberly Avenue project was included in the bond package.
To qualify for the state grant, cities must have a population between 5,001 and 200,000 people and must be making an improvement that includes bikeway improvements, shared use paths, sidewalk improvements or improvements to non-motorized transportation safety.
Longview qualifies for and would use the grant to help fund the widening of 4-foot-wide sidewalks to 5 feet to meet state standards, thus improving the passing width for pedestrians and those who are in wheelchairs, according to information provided by the city. Additionally, the grant would help fund additional pedestrian lighting to enhance the environment and increase safety.