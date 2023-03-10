The Longview City Council on Thursday appointed a new city attorney and municipal court judge and canceled the May 6 general election after two council seats failed to draw contested races.
Robert Ray, who has served as assistant city attorney since 1999, was approved as city attorney. He replaces Jim Finley, who recently retired after 23 years of service to Longview and 34 years overall in municipal government.
In addition, Terry Jackson, who has been an assistant city attorney or city prosecutor since 1998, will take over for Municipal Court Judge Larry Merriman upon his retirement.
Merriman will fulfill his term through the end of September or leave sooner if he chooses, according to the city.
In other business, District 3 Councilman Wray Wade is set to begin his second full, three-year term in May after he drew no opponent in the May election. And John Nustad will become the District 4 representative when Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara completes her third and final term in May.
Nustad also drew no election challenger.
Nustad is a loan officer at Guild Mortgage Co. He previously said he’s running “to serve the constituents of District 4 by bringing his experience in the banking and finance industry and his conservative philosophy of financial stewardship to the Longview City Council.”
Ishihara previously announced her intention to run for mayor in 2024 when Mayor Andy Mack completes his final term in office.
In other business, the council appointed new members to the Walk of Honor Task Force.
The panel was formed in 2019.
According to the city’s website, the task force is charged with establishing procedures for the placement of plaques and memorials in downtown to honor those who have made a historical, cultural or societal impact within the city.
David Wrather and Jay Mitchell were named as new members. Existing members of the task force who will continue to serve are: Chair Tim Patrick; David Choy; Barbara Scott; Chardee Snoddy; Rosheia Hodge; Tamika Franklin; Rosalind Cantue; Scott Lewis; Iler Boyd; Karen Maines; Hank Guichelaar; Dena Dotson; and Jim Cogar.