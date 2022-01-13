The Longview City Council split Thursday on a plan to reorganize city departments and leadership, with concerns about diversity and salaries factoring heavily into the 4-3 vote approving the plan.
The sometimes tense discussion followed the council’s unanimous decision to name longtime city employee Rolin McPhee to replace retiring City Manager Keith Bonds, effective Jan. 31. McPhee has been serving as interim assistant city manager since June and previously was the city’s public works director.
“Longview has been very fortunate regarding the quality of our staff,” Mayor Andy Mack said in support of the reorganization plan, which moves existing, longtime city employees into new leadership positions in the city.
Mack said there is often a question of whether to promote from within or search outside the organization to fill jobs in the city, but the city has had “great success” growing and developing employees. He said he prefers to promote from within when possible.
“We invest in them, and they’ve invested in the city,” he said, noting the people moving into new positions have spent the bulk of their careers working for the city.
District 2 Councilwoman Nona Snoddy asked the council to table the vote to allow for more discussion about the changes.
“When we’re looking at this reorganization chart, there is no diversity, or if it is it’s very limited ...” she said. “If we were to put a face with all of those names, it’s not going to paint a true picture of who Longview is.”
In a discussion about “growing your own,” “the own is always the same,” Snoddy said.
Mack said diversity should be a concern for all of them, but suggested if that’s a concern for her then she needs to make that issue a priority for McPhee.
The City Council is directly responsible for hiring and firing four city employees — the city manager, city secretary, city attorney and municipal judge. City charter, however, also requires the city manager to seek approval for the appointment of department heads. The plan the council approved Thursday created or reorganized city departments and appointed the following directors, all of whom are existing employees and all but one of whom are white.
MaryAnn Hagenbucher was named assistant city manager; Laura Hill was named director of the new Grant Services department; Shawn Hara is the director of the newly created Community Destinations department; Dwayne Archer, who has been interim public works director, was named public works director; Dietrich Johnson is the new Community Services director, a job Hill previously held; and Bonnie Hubbard is the new director of administration, a job that Hagenbucher previously filled.
The decision to keep the assistant city manager position, which had been created on an interim basis this past summer, concerned District 1 Councilman Tem Carpenter.
“I really believe from what we were led to believe that the assistant city manager position would not be filled,” he said. “I also question if this was indeed coming, but this is coming from Keith, and Rolin takes over on the 1st. I think there should have been some additional council input.”
He also took issue with figures Bonds provided that said the reorganization would save $140,000 in the city’s general fund budget and $12,000 in the overall budget.
“I can’t see exactly where the savings are coming from,” Carpenter said, adding that the plan came with salary increases for many of the affected employees.
Bonds said the savings come because there will be one less employee, with his salary spread over the remaining affected employees.
“I’m the one leaving,” he said.
District 3 Councilman Wray Wade said he would have liked to have seen a competitive hiring process, even if the ultimate decision was to promote from within. He represents one of the city’s most diverse districts, he said.
“We feel like our city employees should look like the rest of the city of Longview on every level,” he said.
In the decision to make the assistant city manager position permanent, Mack and District 4 Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara said the city has typically had an assistant city manager in the past. Bonds was the last assistant city manager, serving in that position from 2014-17. Mack said the city eliminated the position at that point amid budget concerns, and Bonds said that of 16 cities Longview normally compares itself to, 15 have at least one assistant city manager.
The council approved the appointments by a vote of 4-3, with Snoddy, Carpenter and District 6 Councilman Steve Pirtle voting against it and Mack, Ishihara, Wade and District 5 Councilman David Wright voting in favor.
McPhee’s appointment as city manager also set his base salary at $205,000, with a $700 monthly vehicle allowance.