The Longview City Council on Thursday evening approved a developer's rezone request that spurred numerous objections from residents.
Kenneth Shore, owner of ShoreCarter Resources, received initial approval this past month from the city's Planning and Zoning Commission to rezone about 11.5 acres at 1022 Bill Owens Parkway from multi-family to general retail.
Shore wants to turn the land into a sports complex with a retail area and beer garden.
The city on Tuesday received a petition signed by about 40 residents that said to tell District 6 Councilman Steve Pirtle “No to Retail in Residential Areas.” The petition mentioned the rezone and specific-use permit requested by Shore for the development.
Residents told the News-Journal they were concerned about noise and light pollution as well as traffic safety.
